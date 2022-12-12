Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Roman Gerardo Solis Maytorena Purchases 300,000 Shares

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) Director Roman Gerardo Solis Maytorena acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$159,000.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 1.6 %

CVE DSV opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Discovery Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$439.05 million and a PE ratio of -10.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.15.

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Discovery Silver Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discovery Silver Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Discovery Silver from C$4.40 to C$3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Discovery Silver from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a research report on Thursday.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

