BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Stock Position Decreased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 264,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 150,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 38,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 371,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 202,465 shares during the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $5.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

