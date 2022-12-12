MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,681 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $11,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 356.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 2,125,041 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $7,686,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MFA Financial by 113.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at MFA Financial

MFA Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director Robin Josephs purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at $307,594.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Josephs acquired 2,350 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,594.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $108,606. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

MFA stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.28%.

MFA Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.