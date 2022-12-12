M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 2,672 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 871.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,608 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 914,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 830,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 572,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCL. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

CCL opened at $8.87 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

