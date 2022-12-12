M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 8,233 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $104.43 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.87.

