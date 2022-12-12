M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $76.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.32. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $87.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

