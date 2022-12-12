iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.95 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

