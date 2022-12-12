M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $126.44 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $176.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.98.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

