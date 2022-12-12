Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $68.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

