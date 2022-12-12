M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $62.85 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05.

