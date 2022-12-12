M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $368,000 in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $597,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 538.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $73.12 on Monday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

