M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,442,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,642 shares in the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $9,772,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $7,798,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,110,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 512,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.18 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.67%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

