M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $376,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 841.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.