M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,763 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 247.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 147,054 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,743,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $102.17 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $113.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average of $99.44.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

