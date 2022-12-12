M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $341,000 Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,061 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 333.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,063 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $16,702,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 43.8% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 859,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 261,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 58.30 and a quick ratio of 58.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

