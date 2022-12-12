Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 945,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,069,000 after acquiring an additional 211,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

