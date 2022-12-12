Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,250 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $121.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.04. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.05.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.