Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 128.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $102.36 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

