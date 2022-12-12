Cambridge Trust Co. Has $76,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 947.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,785 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,290,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,659,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,438,000 after purchasing an additional 260,654 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

