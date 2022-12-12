Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 489 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 102.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAMR opened at $94.71 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

