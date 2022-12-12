Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 5,547 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

