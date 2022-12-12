Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Humana by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 22,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Humana by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $533.42 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.35 and a 200-day moving average of $494.39.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

