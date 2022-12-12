Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

CTSH stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

