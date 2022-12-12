Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of F opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

