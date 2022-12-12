Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 675 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,134,000 after purchasing an additional 47,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,724,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,230,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,419,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGR opened at $98.26 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

