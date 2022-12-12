iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 691.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80.

