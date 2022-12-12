Intrust Bank NA Makes New $225,000 Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,202,000 after acquiring an additional 241,244 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after acquiring an additional 183,353 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 493,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after acquiring an additional 125,134 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 993.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 2.9 %

ENSG stock opened at $90.87 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $96.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,137 shares of company stock worth $1,986,116 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

