Intrust Bank NA Acquires 728 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SAP were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 650.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 77.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 656.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. Barclays upgraded SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SAP from €122.00 ($128.42) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $107.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average of $93.51. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

