Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Position Raised by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 68,396 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rapid7 by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,544,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Rapid7 by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 982,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

