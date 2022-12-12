Intrust Bank NA Sells 628 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $124.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

