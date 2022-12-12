3,752 Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 11.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,960,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 34.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,174,000 after purchasing an additional 167,829 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 23.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in TechTarget by 0.5% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 121,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 23.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

