Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Acquires $160,684.56 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 88,776 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $160,684.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,092,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,266,597.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Porch Group alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 189,497 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $341,094.60.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 1,100 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,837.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Matt Ehrlichman bought 46,508 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $75,808.04.

On Friday, November 18th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 58,132 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,499.12.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.77 on Monday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.