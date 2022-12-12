Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $19,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 238,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 327,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSP opened at $232.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.54. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $272.04.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

