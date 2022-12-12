Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $18.39 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,201 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $18,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after acquiring an additional 145,821 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after acquiring an additional 99,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $74.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $97.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

