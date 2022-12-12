Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Motors were worth $18,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $38.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

