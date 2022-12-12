Intrust Bank NA Acquires 24,951 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 73.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

ING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.37) to €13.00 ($13.68) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.74) to €16.00 ($16.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.21) to €14.00 ($14.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €15.80 ($16.63) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

