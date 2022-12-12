Intrust Bank NA Cuts Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,359 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,192,000 after acquiring an additional 93,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12,754.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 70,020 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $93.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

