Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,336 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF were worth $18,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOTE. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 35,885 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,252,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 391.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 56,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000.

Get Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF alerts:

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOTE opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.