Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 109,275 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,275 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.20% of agilon health worth $17,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in agilon health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in agilon health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,430,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in agilon health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,322,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,773,000 after acquiring an additional 456,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Insider Activity

agilon health Price Performance

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $521,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $521,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $196,441.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $253,039.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,624 shares of company stock worth $1,377,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGL opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.