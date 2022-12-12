Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 280,309 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 280,309 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $17,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 984,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,227 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 63,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

About Sierra Wireless

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.