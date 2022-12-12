Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,687.5% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 187.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS NULG opened at $51.01 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29.

