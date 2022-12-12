Intrust Bank NA Sells 883 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.00.

HII opened at $233.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.87 and a 12 month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

