Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.