LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $221.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

