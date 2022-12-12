Intrust Bank NA Acquires 703 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Perficient were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Perficient by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,042 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Perficient by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 425,220 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $38,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Perficient by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,099 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $101,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 46,370 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $72.54 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $227.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Perficient Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

