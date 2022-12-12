Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Timken were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 222.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Timken by 40.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

Timken Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $70.59 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $76.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

