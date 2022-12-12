Intrust Bank NA Has $306,000 Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Boot Barn by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $478,000.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boot Barn Trading Down 4.2 %

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $62.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.69. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $131.02.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

