Intrust Bank NA Acquires 1,802 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after buying an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.1 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

NYSE CM opened at $42.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $66.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

