Intrust Bank NA Has $299,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

