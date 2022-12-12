Intrust Bank NA Trims Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Primerica were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PRI. William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI stock opened at $139.96 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,032.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

